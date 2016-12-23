34 NAV windows smashed with iron rod

A man ran amok with an iron rod and within minutes he smashed 34 windows of the NAV building located in Stavanger on Thursday, December 22nd.

The man has been arrested and is being seen by a medical doctor, tweeted Rogaland Police just before 3 o’clock on Friday morning.

Neighbours in the Bjersted area of Stavanger alerted the frightful noise, and when the Police arrived, the man was still swinging the iron rod, according to NRK news.

The doctor concluded that the man who is in his 40’s could be put under arrest, and he will be questioned about the case on Friday.

The building is provisionally secured – but there is much work that remains to be done before everything is repaired.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today