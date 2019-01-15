36 people died at work last year

A total of 36 people died while at work last year, according to a preliminary overview FriFagbevegelse has prepared.

All who died were men and 28 of them were Norwegian. The other eight are divided into eight nationalities, the overview shows.

The information is obtained from the Norwegian Labor Inspection Authority, the Norwegian Maritime Directorate, the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway and the Accident Investigation Board for Transport, the Media, the Police, the Armed Forces and the German Embassy in Oslo.

Several accidents affect older men, especially in agriculture and fishing. The eldest who died in a work related accident last year, was 78 years old, shows the survey.

