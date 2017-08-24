90 sexual abuse cases are still under investigation in Tysfjord

The police expect to have completed their investigation of many assault cases in Tysfjord, in Nordland, before Christmas.

90 cases are still under investigation.

In approximately 40 cases, charges have been dropped, or they are running out of date, NRK news reported, quoting Avisa Nordland newspaper.

The first trial is expected to commence before the court this autumn. A man from Tysfjord will be charged with 11 cases of sexual abuse.

The police started investigating the sex abuse cases in June 2016, after eleven women and men from Tysfjord told their abuse

stories to VG newspaper. Most of the alleged abuse occurred in the Tysfjord municipality.

