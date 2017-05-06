Minister Sandberg postpones study on dual citizenship

The Liberals (Vensrtre) reacts strongly to that the Government still will not submit a report on dual citizenship before the summer. The ithe study should initially have been presented last autumn. It did not happen, but immigration and integration minister Sylvi Listhaug (Progress Party) promised before Christmas that it should come during spring. Now it is postponed once again. Acting Minister of Iimmigration Per Sandberg points out that the issue of dual citizenship was debated during the Conservatives’ annual convention and that the same is happening under the Progress Party national congress during the weekend.

ASAP

In a letter to the Government and the management committee writes Sandberg that it is inexpedient to present the report before both governing parties have taken a position on the proposals. – As it is a short time between the Progress Party finishes its national congress to the Parliament, finishes its work before summer, I will not be able to present the evaluation in this session, Sandberg writes.Instead, he says that the evaluation shall be submitted as soon as possible.

Crazy

Venstres Sveinung Rotevatn reacts strongly to the letter from Sandberg. – This is totally insane and shows complete lack of respect for Parliament, says Rotevatn. – Here the government conducted a study commissioned by Parliament, which it will not put forward because FRP is going to have a national convention. Does the government not want the delegates to get this information? He asks. Sandberg is even opposed to allowing dual citizenship, but says there is an extensive work that must be done before the evaluation can be presented. – I think it’s good also for the Parliament that we accommodate all the necessary facts first. We collect legal opinions and experiences from other countries, says Sandberg said.

Conservatives said yes

Initially, only SV and Left wanted to allow double citizenship. Later MDG and KrF followed suit. Also the Conservatives annual convention entered to allow dual citizenship, even though Prime Minister Erna Solberg voted against the poroposal. – In the Labour Party there is an open attitude and probably, there is a majority for this Parliament now. But the government will not let us see the evaluation or have a vote before, says Rotevatn. A minority in the Progress Party’s National Board will allow for dual citizenship. The question is one of eight dissentes that will be discussed at the weekend’s national meeting at Gardermoen.

