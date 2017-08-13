Alliance Party leader assaulted at election ballot

The leader of the Alliance Party, Hans Jørgen Lysglimt Johansen, was physically pushed in the chest by a complete stranger when he stood at the election ballot box on Saturday.

‘He hit me very strongly in the chest while saying, ‘you damn pig’’, Lysglimt Johansen told NRK news.

The leader of the controversial party told the TV news channel that the man disappeared before the police arrived.

Several eye witnesses have confirmed the story. According to Daniel Stephanek, the Center Party’s political representative in Oslo, Lysglimt Johansen was pushed with ‘full force’, so that parts of the stand fell with him.

Lysglimt Johansen says the party has experienced a wave of hate speech online and in other media as the result of an NRK report in which history professor Øystein Sørensen of the University of Oslo stated that the Alliance Party ‘moves a long way towards new-nazism’.

The news program editor at NRK, Kyrre Nakkim, said that it’s sad that the Alliance Leader had been exposed to such actions, but that the State news channel doesn’t bear any responsibility for this.

The Alliance Party announced in December 2016 that they had received the 5,000 signatures needed to be eligible to take part in the parliamentary elections.

The party was launched last November, and has only one article of policy; to have a referendum on Norway’s EEA membership.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today