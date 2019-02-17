Almost half of the fire outbreaks in 2018 were due to stoves

45% of the 3,547 callouts for firefighting and rescue services last year were due to stoves.

Oslo was the city with the most stove fires in 2018 with 671, followed by Bergen with 192 stated the Directorate for Civil Protection and Emergency Planning (DSB).

‘’Most stove fires occur during the day and affect older people, but there are fires that start at night, which take the most lives.

Then it is usually younger people who forget or fall asleep with the stove on’’ said DSB director, Cecilie Daae.

Most stove fires are due to inattention and not technical defects in the product according to DSB.

‘’Groups at risk can be difficult to reach. Therefore, we are dependent on relatives taking on extra responsibility. A stove guard is perhaps the best gift you can give to your parents or grandparents’’ Daae said.

A stove guard can cut the power to the stove when there is a danger of fire, and save home from going up in smoke.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today