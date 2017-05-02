Almost half want a referendum on the EEA

One in five is against a referendum

On the 25th anniversary of the signing of the EEA Agreement, a new poll shows that 47 per cent want a referendum on the agreement.

The survey has been conducted by Sentio on behalf of ‘Nei til EU’ (Say No to the European Union) and is published in Klassekampen.

A large proportion of the respondents – 33 percent – responded “do not know” to questions about if they want a vote on the agreement.

People were also asked what they would vote for “if the option to the EEA was a trade agreement”. About one third would have chosen a trade agreement, 23 percent would have chosen the EEA, while 43 percent responded “do not know”.

On Tuesday, it is 25 years ago when Trade Minister Bjørn Tore Godal, Labour (AP), signed the The European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement in Portugal. At that time there were many who demanded a referendum.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today