Armed police called out for pigeon hunters in Stavanger

Armed police were called out after reports of shots fired on Sunday in Stavanger. When they arrived, it appeared that the shots came from pigeon hunters.

At 08.50 it was reported to police that two people were seen sitting on a ground with weapons at Stokkavannet in Stavanger and that three shots were heard.

The police went out armed, but when they found people it turned out to be not so dramatic.

“It turned out to be two approved hunters. They had received permission for the grounds owners to hunt pigeons,” said Helene Strand, head of the Southwest Police District, to Stavanger Aftenblad.

The hunters were a man and woman both in their 20’s. The police urged them to inform them about the hunt and to set up signs and flyers to alert hikers.

