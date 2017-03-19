Atom-bomb boycott rejoices over the Socialist Venstre Party’s (SV) demand

‘Very gratifying’, said Frode Ersfjord of ‘Nei til Atomvåpen’ when asked about SV’s demand for an international ban on nuclear weapons.

‘This could be the first domino to fall on the road towards a historic decision for Norway’, Ersfjord said.

He pointed out that many states have nuclear weapons, and that the two superpowers, USA and Russia, both reserve the right to use them first.

‘All say that they are against nuclear weapons, the question is what one is willing to do it’, he said.

Ersfjord, himself a member of SV, believes a ban could help to stigmatise the weapons, as has been the case internationally for biological weapons, cluster munitions and landmines.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today