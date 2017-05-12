LO congress advocates international boycott of Israel

A majority of the LO Congress Friday decided for a boycott of Israel

A majority of the Federation of Trade union (LO) Congress decided that Norway should strive for an international economic, cultural and academic boycott of Israel.

LO President Hans-Christian Gabrielsen warned against a general boycott, and pointed out that this would also affect Palestinian workers and Palestinian trade unions.

Nevertheless, the congressional majority did not listen to their newly elected leader and voted 193 against 117 for a boycott.

