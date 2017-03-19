Standing ovation when Solberg was guest at JesusKvinner (JesusWomen)

Prime Minister Erna Solberg got a standing ovation when she sat as a guest at a conference organized by JesusWomen. Several have criticised her participation.

In her speech, Solberg drew on Martin Luther and the Reformation as important points in the development of democracy, wrote Dagen.

‘It is important to remember the centrality Christian faith has had in shaping our society,’ said Solberg.

The newspaper said that her main message was that Christian cultural values must be tempered with tolerance, openness and inclusion of all people in the workplace.

She also thanked for the voluntary commitment and social work being done in parishes around the country.

‘Some people think that I have attended a few too many Christian activities in the past. I think it is quite natural for a prime minister to highlight the distinction between church and state in a way where one respects the church even though it is not

part of the state, continued the Prime Minister in her speech.

One of those who were skeptical is Levi Fragell, former secretary general of the Norwegian Humanist Association.

‘It is very worrying that government leaders in Norway are now completely unconscious in terms of what they support’, he told Dagen earlier this week.

Anders Torp, who has been an active debater, and critic of several churches, was considerably harsher when he spoke of Solberg.

‘I find it absolutely disgusting that one day, she shamelessly meets with Arab girls, which is an important issue in itself, and the next day she flirts with Christian fundamentalist communities. Those are double standards’, said Torp to Minerva, a few days before the meeting.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today