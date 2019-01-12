Axe attack in Oslo – two injured

Two men received head injuries by axe during a fight on Brugata in Oslo. Apparently unkind behavior towards a woman was that instigated the fight.

The police received notification of the incident at 19.54 this evening.

”A man was speaking to a woman and behaved badly, prompting a disagreement. Another man intervened, and then the two men began to fight. An axe was used, and both men were injured to their heads,” says operations manager Rune Hekkelstrand from the Oslo police district to NTB.

They were not seriously injured. All those involved were up and about afterwards.

”They were treated by ambulance personnel,” says Hekkelstrand.

The woman was not involved in the fight and was not injured.

”Both men are being charged as both offender and victim in this case,” says the operations manager.

The police were already present in Brugata when the fight began. The area is known as a substance abuse hot spot.

