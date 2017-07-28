Barking up the wrong tree

Wrong tree is designated as the “Jonas tree”

The tree, which in Haugesund is adorned with a plaque named after Labour leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, is not the same tree that he hid behind in 2013.

This has been revealed by the newspaper Haugesunds Avis.

The tree that during the 2013 election campaign was broadcast through Twitter, and since then has become the most popular artifact in the area, was overshadowed by another tree, which during this year’s election campaign is adorned by the signature of being the “Jonas Tree”.

– because as one article after the other claimed it to be the tree Støre hid behind four years ago, it nagged our photographer, Alf-Robert Sommerbakk, the newspaper writes. It was he who made the snapshot of Støre in 2013.

In the spirit of investigative journalism, the newspaper contacted parliamentary commissioner Hege Haukeland Liadal (Ap), who stressed that thorough investigations had been conducted in advance and that she was sure that it was correct the actual tree. An image taken from the same angle as the popular Støre image from 2013 however revealed that it was the wrong three.

– I’m still pretty sure we’ve found the correct three. But it’s obvious that if I’m told I’m wrong, I have to reassess,says Liadal. She referred the newspaper to the Haugesund Tourist Association, Who would not comment on the matter

