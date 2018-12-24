Beware of thin ice during Christmas

Beware of thin ice – especially from Christmas Eve

From Christmas Eve it turns into milder weather in the lowlands from Agder to Troms, and together with rain it will make the ice condition uncertain, warns the NVE.

We are in a cold period with icing in the lowlands throughout Norway. Many lakes and ponds are coated with clear steel ice along the coast from Rogaland to Finnmark, but there is great variation in thickness, reports The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

From Christmas Eve, it turns into milder weather with temperatures above freezing in the lowlands from Agder to Troms, which together with rain will weaken the ice in the lowlands. Eastern Norway and Finnmark will have mostly cold weather, but in Eastern Norway snow on thin ice creates uncertainty. NVE encourages people to check the ice alerts on varsom.no, where you can also find tips on where it is safe to travel on the ice.

