Euronext will buy Oslo Stock Exchange

Euronext will buy the Oslo Stock Exchange for NOK 6.24 billion

Euronext, an association of five European stock exchanges, wants to buy the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company will raise NOK 6.24 billion to take over the Norwegian stock market.

The acquisition plans are presented in a press release from Euronext on Monday morning.

The European Stock Exchange Conglomerate has contacted the Board of Oslo Børs VPS Holding, the company that owns the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs), «to apply for support for a bid of NOK 6.24 billion for all outstanding shares in the company».

The bid entails a price of NOK 145 per share, 32 per cent higher than the last listing for the company behind the Norwegian stock exchange.

The bidder states that there is a shareholder group in Oslo Børs VPS who has contact and asked Euronext to consider buying the shares in the company.

Euronext has already received advance acceptance from shareholders controlling 49.6 per cent of the shares in the holding company.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today