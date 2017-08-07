Seven years old boy drove by himself in Oslo

A seven-year-old boy supposedly got hold of the keys to his parents’ car and drove by himself for almost two kilometers in Oslo.

The seven-year-old was taken care of by the police after they received a notification that he was observed driving alone in a car at Linderud in Oslo.

According to the police, he has got hold of the car keys and drove from the Statsraad Mathiesen road down to Bjerke before the police managed to stop the car. That is a distance of nearly two kilometers.

Operations Manager in the Oslo Police District, Steinar Hausvik, says to NTB that they do not know anything else about how it happened, but that they have control of the boy and that he is unharmed.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today