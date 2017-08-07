Norwegian bus tickets most expensive in Europe

In recent years it has become increasingly expensive to travel collectively in Norway. In particular, bus prices have risen, and now they are the highest in Europe.

From 2005 to 2016 prices for buses and taxis in Norway increased by more than 50 per cent. This is more than the r price rises in both the EU and the rest of Scandinavia, figures from Statistics Norway (Statistics Norway).

During the same period, rail, subway and tram prices increased by about 30 per cent. The increase was similar in Denmark, while the rise in prices in Sweden was just under 8 per cent.

According to Statistics Norway, all prices for public transport in Norway have risen more than the trend in the consumer price index.

Bus and taxi are the modes of transport that have increased the most in price, also compared to other European countries. One of the reasons why prices have risen are the high repair costs due to difficult driving conditions.

In Norway, airline fares had fallen for a long time, but in the last two years they have increased by 20 per cent. In Europe, it is however more expensive to travel by rail or by plane than in Norway.

