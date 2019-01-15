A resounding no to Brexit deal in the Commons

A massive majority in the House of Commons has voted against Prime Minister Theresa Mays Brexit agreement with the EU. Labour calls the vote as crushing and has proposed a vote of no confidence against the British Government.

The UK is facing a very uncertain time in the aftermath of the vote, where the majority against the agreement was significantly larger than experts had expected in advance.

Altogether 432 parliamentarians voted against and just 202 voted in favour of the deal.

“The House of Commons has spoken, and the Government will listen,” an apparently collected Theresa May states after the result was announced.

According to her, it is clear that the House of Commons does not support the exit agreement the Government has negotiated with the EU.

“But tonight’s vote says nothing about what the House of Commons actually supports,” May points out.

A vote of no confidence

Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, took the floor shortly after and calls for a vote of no confidence.

“This is the biggest defeat any Government has suffered in this house since the 1920s. It’s a disastrous defeat for the Government,” he thunders.

Several representatives tweeted pictures from the No Lobby in the National Assembly, the room representatives are entering to vote against a proposal. It was filled to the rafters.

The elected representatives will decide on Labour’s proposal on Wednesday. If the opposition obtains the majority vote, it means that Britain can be faced with an election campaign as of tomorrow evening.

Wishes for a multipartisan solution

According to the BBC, May has continued support from the Northern Irish Unionist Party DUP.

Thus, the Government has good chances of survival, despite the fact that many of Mays own party members voted against the agreement.

May invites to conversations across party lines to arrive at a solution that the majority can accept.

“Every day that goes without this being solved – means more insecurity, more bitterness and more anger,” May warns.

No to further negotiations

What happens next is complete in the blue. According to the EU, there will be no reopening of the negotiations at present.

“The time is almost out, Leader of the EU Commission,” Jean-Claude Juncker warns.

He is sorry for the outcome of the vote.

“The exit agreement is a balanced compromise and the best deal possible to achieve. It reduces the harmful effects of Brexit on people and businesses across Europe. It’s the only way to ensure an orderly exit,“ Juncker comments.

“With tonight’s vote, the risk of a disorderly withdrawal has increased,” he continues.

«We are well prepared»

«This is a bitter day for Europe», German Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz Tweets. «We are well prepared – but a hard Brexit will be the least attractive outcome for both the EU and the UK», He continues.

Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ine Eriksen Søreide (Conservatives) assures that Norway is well prepared, even if the end of the line is a chaotic divorce with no agreement.

“The situation is unclear, but it is still possible to obtain a majority for a solution that entails that the UK leaves the EU with an agreement, ” Eriksen Søreide comments.

The starting point is that the United Kingdom will leave the EU on March 29th, with or without an agreement.

The conclusion is not provided, and an increasingly loud group in the House of Commons now requires another referendum – hoping to cancel the divorce altogether.

This is a bitter day for Europe. We are well prepared – but a hard Brexit would be the least attractive choice, for the EU and GB. #brexit pic.twitter.com/LzKiAaQiVe — Olaf Scholz (@OlafScholz) January 15, 2019





