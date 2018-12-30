Cabins are built ever closer to each other in Norway

More than three-quarters of the cabins built over the last two years have been built in densely populated cottage areas within easy reach of neighbours.

The new cabins have been built with less than 75 meters distance to neighbours, writes NRK.

Around 80 per cent of these cabins are located in Østfold, Oslo and Vestfold, while in the northernmost counties the figure is 15 to 20 per cent.

Soon, half of the country’s cabin owners will be just as close to their neighbours as they are at home, says the channel.

“We have more money and more leisure time to spend at the cabin. Therefore, we want to drive a shorter distance so that we can use it every weekend. In addition, there is the economic factor for the local community which will make money off from this. Then the infrastructure must be good, and this will create denser cabin areas,” says senior researcher Frode Flemseter of the Department of Rural and Regional Research (Ruralis).

A cabin in the mountains or by the sea is quite popular and in 2016 and 2017 alone, almost 10,000 new holiday homes were built in Norway.

© NTB scanpix / #