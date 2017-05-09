Ceremonious party at the Palace Square for the Royals

The Royal Guardsmen played music in a performance for the Royals

The Royal Guardsmen (Garden) played music in a royal performance at the Palace Square in front of the Royal Palace, surrounded by the public who had turned up to celebrate the Royals eightieth birthday celebrations.

The low temperature and the somewhat sour wind did not seem to have a determinant effect on the people’s mood.

Both kids and adults had dressed for the weather. The kids were dressed in bubble jackets, hats and had – as you should have during a birthday celebration – a free ice cream in their hand. There were of course many Norwegian flags waving in the wind.

On-site commentators described the atmosphere both as solemn and very popular.

New circus Bjerke were also in place, and the children were thrilled by their acrobatic skills.

Earlier on in the day, the two Royal Couple received a flow of congratulations, including from Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Late Tuesday afternoon, there was a gala dinner at the Royal residence, which is decorated with flowers. The floral decorations were arranged by the Palace gardeners.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today