Christmas tree due for London is felled.

The Christmas tree that will light up on Trafalgar Square in London in December, was felled in Nordmarka on Tuesday.

Oslo’s Mayor Marianne Borgen felled the 23-meter-high spruce together with the Westminster mayor Ian Adams.

It is the 70th year that the Norwegian Christmas tree will be sent from Oslo to London. The tree is a gift to the British as a thank you for the help during World War II. It will be lit on Trafalgar Square on Thursday, December 7th.

“I look forward to receiving the Christmas tree from Oslo. For 70 years it has been a symbol of our deep friendship, writes mayor Ian Adams on the tree’s own Twitter account.

The tree will be transported to London first on truck with a specially built trailer, then by boat from Brevik, VårtOslo writes.

Last year, the tree was not that well received by the Londoners. Many thought it looked a bit too much like a large bright pickled gerkhin, wrote the London newspaper Evening Standard.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

————–