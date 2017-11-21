More poor children in Norway

Many children often find that the money of mum or dad is often not enough. The reason is more immigrants and a financial downturn, according to Nav.

this is a claim in the report “Poverty and living conditions in Norway” presented by Nav last week.

“The reason for the increased differences in Norway is the recession we have been through, as well as an increase in the immigrant population,” says Nav’s director Yngvar Åsholt.

According to Statistics Norway there are 98,200 poor children in Norway. The definition of poor children in Norway is; children living in families with sustained low income over three years, reports NRK.

In 2016, 1.6 per cent of the population received financial and social assistance. However, this share has remained stable for the last three years. Nearly half of those who received social assistance had an immigrant background. Here, the proportion has increased in recent years, partly as a result of increased immigration, according to Nav.

Almost NOK 6.2 billion were paid social assistance in 2016, an increase of 1.6 per cent compared with 2015. The increase in payments is primarily due to more recipients. Social assistance dependency has fallen slightly in the last year, after showing an increase in the period 2011 to 2015.

For the last three years, those with the lowest income have not taken part in income growth. The 20 percent with the highest income have an income that is 3.8 times higher than the 20 percent with the lowest income.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

———–