Counties took steps against Tonning Riise

County Councils of the Young Conservatives initiated action against Tonning Riise

Two county Councils have taken steps to prevent former leader of the young Conservatives (Unge Høyre), Kristian Tonning Riise, from being alone with young girls, writes Aftenposten.

Aftenposten has talked with several sources in the Young Conservatives, which states that the county councils of Møre og Romsdal and Rogaland made special provisions when the youth leader visited the counties.

Secretary General Maria Sanner of the Young Conservatives confirms this when she is confronted with the information.

-I am aware that there are counties who have thought that there have been unpleasant situations associated with too much alcohol, unwanted sexual attention and relationships with younger girls with less power, and who therefore have made provisions to hinder this, says Sanner to the newspaper.

Kristian Tonning Riise does not want to comment on Aftenposten’s case. NTB has also tried to contact him on Thursday evening.

