Crown Prince family involved in Car Crash

During the Easter vacation, Marius Borg Høiby (20) was involved in a traffic accident in Los Angeles, with the rest of the Crown Prince family in tow.

The accident occurred at 4 pm local time, Saturday in the palm weekend. The confirms the Malibu police to VG.

Police spokesman Richard Curry also confirms that it was Marius Borg Høiby who drove the car.

– There was a minor traffic accident where he rear-ended acar. It was a low speed accidentn at all, as the damage to the front of the car was minor.

We filed a case on the spot, but will not pursue this further. The case is now with the insurance companies, who will take care of the compensation, says Curry on the telephone to VG

The Palace also confirms that the Crown Prince family was involved.

– They where involved in a traffic incident, and everything went well, says communications manager Marianne Hagen in a text message.

She adds that the rest of the family was not in the same car and emphasizes that the accident did not have any practical consequences.

14-year-old Oscar Tinius Eek and her mother were in the area and noticed a number of emergency vehicles close to where they found themselves on the coastline along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

We checked what happened and saw that it was Mette-Marit, Haakon and Marius, Tinius Eek who witnessed the aftermath of the incident, told VG.

Both police, firefighters and sick cars were on site.

Borg Høiby recently moved to California to study at a university.

Source: VG / Norway Today