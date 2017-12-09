Demonstration in Oslo against Trump’s Jerusalem decision

Palestinian Women’s Association arranged a calm demonstration outside parliament Saturday afternoon, following the United States recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The demonstration started at 16 o’clock. The association, which collaborates with several organizations and individuals about the selection, has been granted permission from the police, Aftenposten reports.

“We have many volunteers who want to make sure everything goes well. It is a peaceful demonstration where we want to spread the message that we do not accept the United States decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” said Imtithal Elnajjar, leader of the association, in advance of the demonstration to the newspaper.

Several hundred protesters participated, and it was calm. Appeals were held in both Norwegian and Arabic.

The police has officers and had set up fences in Løvebakken. Police deputy leader Torgeir Brenden said this is common practice.

“We have a concept that is similar to all demonstrations, and we make the most of the same equipment. The fences we have set up are only meant as a mark for where to demonstrate, he told NTB.

The demonstration comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel earlier this week. He then declared that the United States embassy in Israel should be moved to Jerusalem.

On 14 December, the Joint Committee for Palestine, the Palestinian Committee in Norway and the Palestinian Committee in Oslo also organizes a demonstration outside parliament against Trump’s recognition.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today