Woman arrested for stabbing in Oslo

A woman in her mid-twenties was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in his 30’s at Brugata in Oslo on Monday night.

The man was stabbed in the arm, according to the Oslo police.

“We are in control of both the injured and the accused. The extent of injury to the man is not serious, he has a cut on his arm,” said Tor Gulbrandsen, operations manager in Oslo police district.

There were a lot of people in the area when the stabbing occurred, and the police are now working on obtaining information about the course of events.

“There were a lot of people in the area, so we will get testimonies quite quickly, so we can know the course of events and the cause,” says Gulbrandsen.

The police in Oslo reported the incident at 20.15 Monday evening.

