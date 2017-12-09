Norwegians are not secured by the Brexit agreement

The divorce agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom does not automatically secure the rights of Norwegian citizens, says European Minister Marit Berger Røsland (H).

European Ministers say it is very positive that the EU and Britain now have the framework of the divorce in place.

“An organized Brexit is good for Europe and good for us,” says Norway to NTB.

But for Norway, the job remains, she believes.

“This is not an agreement that guarantees Norwegian citizens’ rights,” says Røsland.

Norway’s hope is that the EU-UK agreement on citizens’ rights can be expanded to EEA countries, so that it also includes Norwegians in Britain and British in Norway.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has already said that she wants to offer the same offers to the EEA countries as to the EU. The message has also been positively received on the EU side.

How it will happen still remains. But Norway believes that it will be resolved.

“Now it’s about finding the technical solutions for it, while we’re not part of the registration agreement,” says Røsland.

“We must reflect on the agreement between the EU and the UK so that it also affects the EEA countries,” she explains.

The next stage of negotiations between the EU and the UK will be talks on transitional arrangements. Here too, Norway wishes to join.

Røsland is waiting on demanding negotiations, but says the divorce unit gives hope.

“It shows that there is a will to find solutions and compromises on both sides,” she says.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today