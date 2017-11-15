Diamond sold for NOK 274 million

The biggest diamond ever put on sale at auction went under The hammer in Geneva for NOK 274 million, Christie’s Auction House has disclosed.

Christie’s sayd the price tag is a world record for a diamond of this kid The 163.41 carat diamond is the part of a collection or jewellery called ‘The Art of the Grisogono’.

The jewelery was sold on Tuesday evening for 33.5 million Swiss francs after fees and commissions. The amount corresponds to NOK 274 million based on today’s rate.

The diamond is in the color ‘D’ category, which means that the stone is colorless, and thus very rare.

De bod was geplaatst door de telefoon, en de koper zou graag blijven anonymous.

Another highlight of Tuesday’s auction in Geneva was a big, pink diamond or 19.07 carats. It once adorned the crowns of a number of French kings, and

emperors, including Napoleon.

The legendary stone, called Le Grand Mazarin, went under the hammer for 14.4 million francs, almost NOK 118 million, including tax and commission.

