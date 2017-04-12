Doctor in Sarpsborg sentenced for fraud

A defrocked doctor is in Sarpsborg District Court sentenced to prison for four years for aggravated fraud of at least NOK 7.3 million.

The verdict fell in Sarpsborg District Court on Monday, NRK reported.

The penalty is one year less than the prosecutor’s assertion. The doctor gets NOK 2.3 million in assets confiscated and must also pay NOK 200,000 kroner in legal costs.

The verdict states that the former family doctor regularly submitting reimbursement claims for treatments that had not taken place on the dates specified.

– He has always sworn his innocence, which is evident in his reaction today. It is not taken any decision about appealing the verdict, but I would presume that will be the case, says defender Thorer Ytterbøl.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today