Music festivals – Oslo World 2018

Oslo World is one of the leading music festivals of its kind in Europe. The festival enters its 25th year in 2018, and runs from the 3oth of October until the 4th of November.

During these six days, you will find more than 300 artists from all parts of the world performing at 25 different venues in the city – Oslo World presents music in all genres, from all over the world. We give the world to Oslo, and Oslo to the world. READ MORE about Oslo World

Source: Oslo World / Norway Today