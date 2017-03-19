Drove water scooter from Sotra to Bergen at midnight.

A man in his twenties started a water scooter in the night and drove himself into town.

Partygoers at Sotra were concerned when one of them took a slightly unusual route into the city centre of Bergen some 20 kilometres away. The man, who had been at a party, used a water scooter to get there. Therefore the other partygoers notified the police.

Worried about the man

– They were worried about him, but had partial telephone contact with him after he left the party, Operations Manager at the West Police District, Frode Kolltveit, said to Bergens Tidene.

The Police began a search for the man and came across the vehicle in the harbour. Thereby ending the party for the man in his twenties

To the Emergency Room

The Police believe his blood alcohol level to be between 1-1.5 per mille on the journey from Brattholmen to town. They have initiated a case of driving while intoxicated.

Saturday morning at 2:43 am the man was escorted to the hospital for a blood test. The blood sample will give an exact answer to his exact intoxication level on his unusual trip into Bergen harbour.

Source: bt.no / Norway Today