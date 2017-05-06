Voters want Listhaug as next Progress Party leader

One in four wants Listhaug to take over immediately

Half of the Progress Party (Frp) voters believe Sylvi Listhaug should be the party’s next leader, according to VG.

A new poll InFact has conducted on behalf of the newspaper VG, shows that 53 per cent believes Minister of Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug, should take the helm when Siv Jensen resigns

The majority believes that the current Progress Party leader and Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen, is best suited as party leader, while 26.1 percent answered that Jensen should resign and be replaced by Sylvi Listhaug.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today