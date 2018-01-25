Elton John to finish career with a giant tour

‘The next tour will be my last’, said music legend Elton John, aged 70.

‘I’ve had a good run, I think you have to admit that,’ said the British artist as he revealed plans to join an event in New York. He promised to ‘quit with a bang,’ saying that the planned tour will include over 300 concerts throughout the world, and continue until 2020.

The tour has been named ‘Farewell, Yellow Brick Road’.

John said he has made the decision because he will spend more time with his family. The singer, pianist, and composer boasts 300 million albums sold since he began his career in the 1960s. In recent times, he has suffered from poor health.

During the Grammy Awards on Sunday, John will perform together with Miley Cyrus, and will be awarded the Presidential Merit Award.

John, who wrote ‘Your Song’, and ‘Candle in the Wind’, has won five Grammy Awards, an Oscar. and a Golden Globe for the Lion King, and a Tony Award for ‘Aida.’ He began to tour in 1970, and will have performed over 4,000 concerts in more than 80 countries by the time he retires. In 1995, he was incorporated into the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’.

