The entire leadership re-elected

Trygve Slagsvold Vedum is re-elected as head of the Centre Party (SP). The two deputy chairmen also were given renewed confidence.

Vedum, who is from Hedmark, was Saturday afternoon elected with 284 in favour and zero abstentions.

Ola Borten Moe of Sør-Trøndelag was re-elected as first deputy chairman with 275 votes. 13 abstained and there was also given a voice to Sigbjørn Gjelsvik from Akershus.

Anne Beathe Tvinnerheim from Akershus was elected as second deputy chairwoman with 282 votes. There were six abstentions.

