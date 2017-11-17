Erna Solberg appointed as Davos meeting leader

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, has been appointed as one of seven meeting leaders at the annual summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January 2018.

At the end of October, Børge Brende of Høyre (H), Norway’s Foreign Minister,become president of the WEF elite economic caucus, headquartered in Switzerland.

The organisation is known for its annual summits, which bring together powerful people from all over the world. It is a focal point of action for the so-called ’New World Order’.

From the 23rd to the 26th of January next year, Brende will meet his former boss,

Erna Solberg, when she will be one of seven ‘co-chairs’ at the assembly, according

to ABC News.

Other meeting leaders include the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Christine Lagarde, and General Sharan Burrow of the global ITUC organisation.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today