Meeting between Prime Minister Solberg and President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Erna Solberg today met Chinese President Xi Jinping in the People’s Great Hall in Beijing .

– I thanked President Xi for the warm receptions we have received during our visit to China, the will to rebuild and further develop our bilateral relations, says Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende and Minister for Industry, Monica Mæland during the visit.

President Xi welcomed increased cooperation with Norway, among other things regarding the Arctic environment and climate change. He was very positive that China and Norway now have included cooperation regarding winter sports and the Olympics in Beijing in 2022, says Solberg.

President Xi ratified the agreement on the establishment of a political consultation mechanism as a good starting point to build a broad and long-term relationship. He likewise commented on the resumption of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and working in our joint economic commission. Norway and China have complementary economies, which provide great opportunities for expanded trade cooperation.

– We also discussed international issues such as the fight against climate change and to meet the UN’s sustainability goals, Solberg said.

President Xi also gave the Prime Minister a briefing on his meeting with President Trump last week.

The meeting with President Xi concludes Solberg’s visit to China which has also included visits to the cities of Shanghai and Hangzhou as well as Beijing.

