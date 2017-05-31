The EU is planning to turn on free WiFi

The EU will spend 1.1 billion NOK on securing free WiFi in public places around Europe.

The EU’s goal is to support between 6,000 and 8,000 municipalities to set up free wireless networks in squares, parks, libraries, hospitals and other public places.

The EU will only pay for the equipment, not for the actual operation of the wireless network.

The investment will continue until 2020.

Municipalities and public institutions will now be invited to apply for support. It is also necessary to get the latest budget details in place.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today