Too few wants to be permanent doctor in Norway

Almost no one seeks permanent positions, including in the big cities. Many work tasks and long patient lists create a large lack of permanent doctor. (fastlege)

– In Trondheim, the situation is such that there are no applicants at all on vacancies, so it is a recruitment crisis in big cities as well, says general practitioner and university lecturer at NTNU, Børge Lønnebakke Norberg, to NRK.

Time pressure has long been such that doctors don’t want to apply for permanent positions.

– We are experiencing a very strong time pressure that is hindering us from doing our job well enough, says general practitioner and university lecturer at NTNU, Harald Sundby.

In a survey from 2015 it appears that half of the country’s municipalities had serious problems recruiting permanent doctors (fastlege).

Too much certification work

Then 52 permanent positions were unfilled across the country. According to Helfo, the number has increased to 83 permanent positions without a doctor.

The leader in the General Practitioner’s Association, Tom Ole Øren, believes that there are many reasons why fewer seek a job as a permanent GP, but that there are measures available to reduce the workload.

– There is a lot of work with regard to driving licenses, absence reports and people traveling a lot more than before, so we certify a lot that are not really based on medical reasons, he says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today