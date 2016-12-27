Fewer women than men are falling out of initial military service

After the first half year of military service, with equal numbers conscripted, the proportion of soldiers who drop out is least among women, reported Aftenposten newspaper .

‘It turns out that girls are better stickers during initial service than boys. I would call that a good lesson’, said Commander Per-Thomas Boe, who is a staff officer under Chief of Defence, Haakon Bruun-Hanssen, to the newspaper.

Over 900 young women entered first-time service in July and August.

‘The dropout rate has been due to injuries the girls brought with them into military service, which made service impossible’, said Major Sigrid Sturladatter Engebretsen-Skaret of the Military Police, who had half of the women entrees.

The women had a falling off rate of 12.6%, while among men it was 18.8%. In total, 2,472 men were called in.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today