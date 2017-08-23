Filmed RAT at McDonald’s

McDonald’s in Gjøvik closed immediately after a guest filmed what was a rodent that wanted to taste the goodies.

Vegard Lindmoen (22) and his friend Sindre Ensrud (20) went to McDonald’s in Gjøvik Tuesday evening. An unexpected visitor appeared in an oven near them, and the 22-year-old filmed the incident.

– As you can see in the video, there was a fries on top of the oven. We were sitting down and eating when we heard scratching and squeaking from within. When I looked down I saw a big fat rat, says Lindmoen to VG.

– We take this case very seriously. The affected restaurant was closed immediately after the guest contacted us. Of course we are very grateful, says communications manager Erik Løding in McDonald’s.

Gudbrandsdølen Dagningen also mentioned the incident. The Food Safety Authority in Mjøsrådet confirms that they will check the restaurant thoroughly before allowing it to reopen.

– All restaurants are responsible for not allowing infectious animals. In Norway, we have zero tolerance for rodents in places serving food, says department chief Bente Fauske.

Vegard Lindmoen does not seem noteworthy intimidated by the experience:

– There will be a pause from McDonald’s after this. At least until the outlet reopens, he says to VG.

