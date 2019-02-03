New record year for Norwegian hotels

Norwegian hotels accrued 23.7 million overnight stays last year, which is a new record. Foreign guests, especially from the United States, contributed to the increase.

If you also include camp-sites and holiday cottages, there were a total of 33.8 million overnight stays in accommodation provided by commercial providers here last year, an increase of 1.5% over the previous year, according to Statistics Norway (SSB).

Norwegians were bought two-thirds of the overnight stays.The growth in the “Norwegian” overnight stays was 1.4%, while the foreigners rose by 1.8%.

In recent years there has been a sharp increasein Americans staying at Norwegian hotels, and Americans are now the group of foreigners

who account for the most nights, followed by the Swedes.

For all types of accommodation as a whole,it is still the Germans at the top, with the Swedes in second place.

The number of hotel accommodations increased by 2.3% from 2017 to 2018. The number of overnight stays increased by 0.8%, while the Norwegians increased by 2.3%.

Otherwise, motorhome tourism is becoming increasingly popular, and the campsites increased in the number of overnight stays by 3.1% from 2017 to 2018. The increase is due to the fact that the number of motorhomes has doubled in the past decade.

