Financial Times newspaper reviews Listhaug’s Sweden visit

The Minister for Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittspartiet (FrP), took a controversial trip to Rinkeby, in Stockholm, which captured the interest of the British Financial Times newspaper.

The business newspaper reported on Listhaug’s Stockholm visit, and all the attention surrounding it, in a story to be published on Thursday evening.

The report covers the visit itself, as well as Listhaug’s repeated warnings against ‘Swedish conditions’, as well as the response from Swedish politicians.

Immigration policy is a controversial topic in the UK, and the newspaper reported the topic of both Norway and Sweden’s treatment of policy in this area.

The British newspaper also covered the Norwegian election campaign earlier in August, taking particular interest in Fremskrittspartiet (FrP).

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today