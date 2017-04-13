The fines for Swedish drunkenness not doubled at Easter

The Police in Østfold are gearing up in for the hordes of Norwegians who are planning to be Easter drunk in the Swedish town of Strømstad (happens today), but denies that doubled fines for drunkenness is one of the measures.

Wednesday Nettavisen and NTB notified that the police in Halden and Strømstad plans to double the fines for drunkenness and nuisance when hundreds of Norwegians traditionally go to Strømstad to celebrate.

But that is not correct, according to Operations Manager in Eastern Police District, Terje Marstad. He denies that the fines for nuisance in Østfold and Halden double on Thursday. Marstad think this is a rumour that has persisted for many years.

According to Nettavisen the police in Strømstad prepares for the Holy Thursday party by getting reinforcements from the whole region. Also Norwegian police will be in place in the border town, the newspaper writes.

In addition, Systembolaget (Wine Shop) in Strømstad is closed on Thursday.

