Want the verb ‘vippse’ added to Norwegian dictionaries

– No problem, according to University lecturer.

Before long ‘vippse’ (vipps can be translated as suddenly, immediately) might find its way into Norwegian dictionaries as a verb. DNB has approached the Language Council to find out what it takes to get into the dictionary.

The Language Council is not negative.

– We agree that ‘vipps’ is a well established expression. The Language Council are following how new words and expressions are used in Norwegian. Words that are prevalent in the general language and seem to be lasting can get into the dictionaries and explained there, according to senior adviser Marit Hovdenak of the Language Council.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today