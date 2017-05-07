Fire in apartment block in Bergen

Several people were evacuated after a fire in a garbage drop in a apartment block in Laksevåg in Bergen on Saturday.

No damage has been reported.

The first reports were due to heavy smoke development in the building which contains municipal housing, according to Bergens Tidende.

A total of 69 people are registered at the address.

According to Commissioner Karl-Arne Røyseth at the AMK central, it started with a fire a garbage bin, that spread to a garbage drop.

– It took some time before we found the fire, but we extinguished it. There was a lot of smoke developed from the trash says Røyseth.

Several ambulances and firefighters were sent to the building

– It looks dramatic with such a massive turnout, but we choose to do so because there are many mobility-impaired and other people in need of help in the house, says leader of the Bergen Fire Department, Knut Milde, to the newspaper.

Around 23.30 the police reported that all residents had returned to the building.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway TodayFire