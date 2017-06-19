Fire at Oslo City mall under control

Fire at the Oslo City shopping mall is under control

Several fire trucks moved to Oslo City Shopping mall in downtown Oslo after the façade began to burn. The whole shopping centre was evacuated.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with the fire, which occurred at a Lindex store Monday afternoon.

– The fire service is on site. It is a minor fire. It is pouring smoke out of from the wall, says Operations Manager Gjermund Stokkli in the Oslo police district just after they reported about the fire on Twitter at 5:25 pm.

Fire in the cladding

Around 20 minutes later, the fire department reported that the fire was extinguished and that they were in control of the situation.

– We have extinguished the fire in the cladding and smoke divers now checks that there is no spreading further into the building. Some smoke spread into the center, according to the Emergency Services.

Oslo City is one of the largest shopping centres in central Oslo, Norway. The shopping centre was built in 1988, and is visited by c. 50,000 people daily – corresponding to 16 million a year. It generated gross revenues of NOK 1.45 billion in 2005. It has 16,000 m² of commercial space, with 93 stores over five floors. It is situated near the Oslo Central train station and also houses a hotel.

