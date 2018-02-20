The British will use church spirits to improve mobile and web signals

The British government has entered into an agreement with the Church of England to use church spires to reinforce mobile and web signals.

“This agreement means that even a 16th century building can help make the United Kingdom ready for the future,” said Minister of Culture Matt Hancock on Sunday.

The Church of England owns 16,000 churches. About 65 percent of these are in rural areas. As of today, more than 120 church spires and bell towers are equipped with transmitters for mobile and web signals.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

