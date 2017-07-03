Fisherman found dead in Lærdalselva

A fisherman was found floating in Lærdalselva in Sogn og Fjordane on Monday afternoon. He was declared dead shortly after he was brought ashore.

The emergency services were quickly on the spot and got him out of the river, and healthcare professionals immediately started resuscitation. The person was however declared dead at 3.30 pm, the police in Sogn og Fjordane reports on Twitter.

The person, who was on a fishing trip in Lærdalselva, is a foreign citizen in his seventies, the police reports.

– We can not say anything about the cause of death yet, but the person was declared dead on site, says Per Rimmen, Operations Manager in Sogn og Fjordane Police, to NTB.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today