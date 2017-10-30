Five day funeral of Thailand’s King Bhumibol is over

After a five-day funeral ceremony, the ashes of Thailand’s King Bhumibol’s were taken to rest in Bangkok on Sunday.

The ceremony began on Wednesday, and the cremation took place on Thursday. On Friday, King Bhumibol’s son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, chose from the remains of his father’s ashes, which were placed in six gilded urns. Some of them were carried to the king’s palace, while others were transported to two temples.

King Bhumibol died at the age of 88 on October the 13th last year, and was by far the world’s longest ruling monarch. However, it has taken a year to plan the funeral ceremony. The whole nation participated in the funeral, and tens of thousands of Thai people lined the streets and paid their respects at the grave, and during ceremonies.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today