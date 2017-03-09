Four deaths in Norwegian ski resorts this season

Four people has died at Norwegian ski resorts so far this season.

Saturday a man in his 30s died after hitting a tree on the alpine slopes in Vestvatn in Bodo. Several trees has been felled to improve the safety at the resort.

– We have felled some trees and put up fences and have highlighted obstacles such as jumps and rails. Eventually, we will assess whether all of the trees and other nature-made obstacles that are in the facility, will be removed, said Chairman Ken Ludvigsen Misvær sports to NRK.

In February man died in Sulitjelma when the sled he sat on ran into ski-lift hut at the bottom of the hill. In December a 23 year old woman lost her life in an accident on the slopes in Kvitfjell, and in Swedish man in his 40s was killed in a hill in Hemsedal.

The requirement of alpine resorts is to upholster manmade devices like buildings, light poles and similar objects. Trees standing in the hill, however, don’t need a mark or upholster.

